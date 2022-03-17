ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

City Unanimously Approves Resolution Condemning Invasion of Ukraine

By Thomas Dimopoulos
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Kim presented a resolution, unanimously approved by a 4-0 council vote, regarding the current conflict in Ukraine. The mayor detailed the emotional and psychological sufferings of the Ukrainian people resulting from the terror of the military attack, as well as the severe...

