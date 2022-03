Meghan Markle was photographed out for the first time in months, giving a very rare glimpse of her casual, off-duty style while out at dinner in Santa Barbara with her husband Prince Harry, cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank. The couples had a double date at a beachfront restaurant Saturday, sitting outdoors and oceanfront. Meghan was in a pantsuit with a blazer draped over her shoulder; she carried a red handbag. You can see more photos of their dinner here, with the group laughing at their table.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO