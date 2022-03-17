ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly released video shows California man screaming ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — A newly released video shows a California man who died two years ago screaming “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by authorities, ABC affiliate KXTV reported .

A California judge ordered the video of Edward Bronstein’s death to be released to the public on Tuesday.

In the nearly 18-minute video, Bronstein, 38, is seen refusing an order from California Highway Patrol officers to take a blood test, according to the ABC affiliate.

“This is your last opportunity. Otherwise, you’re going face down on the mat and we’re gonna keep on going,” a CHP officer told Bronstein, as other officers forced him down.

Five CHP officers continue to hold Bronstein down, with some putting their knees on his back as he shouted “ll do it! I’ll do it! I promise!” the ABC affiliate reported.

“It’s too late,” one officer replied.

Bronstein began to shout “I can’t breathe!” and “I can’t!” as authorities continued to restrain, according to the video.

“Stop yelling!” one CHP officer said to Bronstein.

A medical professional took his blood as he appeared unresponsive.

Authorities began CPR 11 minutes after Bronstein’s last screams, KXTV reported. A second video shows officers and paramedics unable to revive Bronstein.

Bronstein was taken to custody by authorities in March 2020 following a traffic stop, the ABC affiliate reported.

His family has filed a lawsuit against the CHP officers involved in his death, alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights, also calling for the officers to be criminally prosecuted by Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón (D).

Bronstein’s family said that he was terrified of needles, making him reluctant to take a blood sample test.

Bronstein died two months before George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis, Minn. police officers, also after repeatedly telling them “I can’t breathe.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law last September that prohibits police officers from using certain face-down holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths, the ABC affiliate noted.

