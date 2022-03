China's Yutu 2 rover has returned a view of its path over three years of travels across the harsh environment of the moon's far side. The new images — released by Ourspace, a Chinese language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration, in late February — give a sense of the rover's winding journey. One image offers a panorama view looking back on Yutu 2's most recent tracks, with the Chang'e 4 lander visible far in the distance. Yutu 2 touched down on the lunar far side in January 2019 atop the Chang'e 4 lander, making the pair the first spacecraft to land and operate on the moon's hidden hemisphere.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO