ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poJNp_0eiIIZ8g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386mZ8_0eiIIZ8g00

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

If you thought the world of NFTs and cryptocurrency lacked a little spice, veteran rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is here to change that – and just in time to celebrate an anniversary and do some good to boot.
The “Baby Got Back” rapper is reportedly marking the 30th anniversary of his hit number one single by putting out a series of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Sir Mix-A-Lot is partnering with a developer, META-X Studios to create the NFTs in a series that will be called “Bit Butts”. The collection of digitally-crafted cabooses will first be hand-drawn, colored, and assembled by animation artists commissioned for the project, with the Seattle, Washington rapper himself contributing personal designs for some of the more rare NFTs. The “Bit Butts” collection is set to include 6,666 NFTs overall.

A portion of the proceeds from the purchase from the bevy of digital derriere NFTs will go towards the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a non-profit organization whose mission since its inception in 1999 is to bring an end to the debilitating disease. A spokesperson for META-X did confirm this while stating that there hasn’t been finalization on the percentage the group will get from the profit from the sales. The NFT drop is scheduled to take place from March 28th to March 31st, with META-X’s Discord channel giving whitelist access once the collection is made available.

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Sir Mix-A-Lot To Release NFT Collection

Sir Mix-A-Lot is the next artist to get into the NFT world. For National Colon Cancer Awareness Month and ahead of the 30th anniversary of his 1992 hit "Baby Got Back", he's teaming up with developer META-X Studios. The Bit Butts NFT collection will be used to raise money to fight colorectal cancer which affects about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women each year.
ADVOCACY
shefinds

Kristen Stewart Wore A Tiny Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Take Home The Top Award At The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Kristen Stewart scored big at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her simple and stunning outfit. Stewart, 31, won one of the night’s most important awards, the pivotal ‘Best Actress’ trophy, and shined in a sequin, burgundy two-piece ensemble designed by British brand, Galvan.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta X Studios#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy