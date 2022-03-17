St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns to the Big Apple After Two Years Off

Paul T. Murray, president at PTM Wealth Management, joined Cheddar News to break down the implications of the Starbucks CEO shakeup, as the coffee company faces issues of unionization and pandemic-related closures. "Well, shareholders love Howard Schultz returning. I mean he's an iconic CEO, a visionary, a guy who made coffee as American as apple pie and shareholders are gonna continue to love that," Murray continued. "But he's got an uphill battle, frankly, because, this unionization push has now spread to 26 states, 100 stores, and the COVID pandemic is going to continue to be a headwind, especially in China where Johnson really made a lot of headway."
