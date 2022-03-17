St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns to the Big Apple After Two Years Off

Guinness Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and Diageo CEO Nuno Teles got to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday for the first time in two years. "We're just happy to be out here celebrating today. not only St. Patrick's Day, but the ability for all of us to get together again, right, and be able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," said Montana. And with March 17th being the biggest day of the year for the Guinness brand, it comes amid supply chain woes. "Well, there's a high demand and with high demand, we need to really go and be more creative in the way we manage the supply," Teles said. "So we have been able to allocate product, making sure that everyone has what they need to go through this important period of the year, which is St. Patrick's."

SAINT PATRICK'S DAY ・ 3 DAYS AGO