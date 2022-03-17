ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns to the Big Apple After Two Years Off

After a two-year hiatus, the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan made its triumphant return. More than 150,000 people turned up to celebrate the day even through bad weather.

Manhattan, NY
