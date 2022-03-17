Witness testimony continues in William Husel murder trial

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old son told a custody officer after her arrest “my partner beat him”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021, having been subjected to a “brutal and sustained assault”.Angharad Williamson, 30, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.The jury on Friday saw videos of Williamson being arrested the day after Logan was found dead, when she cried and shouted “I haven’t done anything wrong”.In the...

