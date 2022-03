Are you looking for an off-road adventure that you'll be talking about for a long time? Have you heard about Car Wash Falls in Arkansas?. Car Wash Falls got its name because it's the only waterfall you can drive through and under but you'll need a Jeep, 4x4, or ATV to get to the falls. Car Wash Falls is like a car wash out in the middle of nowhere. And remember, bigger rain means bigger waterfall.

