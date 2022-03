I watched the State of the Union address last week and the five minutes of the address devoted to the number one issue facing Americans – inflation. We all know the leading driver of inflation is gas prices. Our president stated,: “I am authorizing the release of 30 million barrels from the oil reserve,” and “we stand ready to do more if necessary, unified with our allies,” and finally “these steps will help blunt gas prices here at home.” The next day Berks County gas prices went from $3.78 to $3.93 per gallon, and on March 3 the price went to $4.19.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO