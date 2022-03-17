Downtown Events

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a lot going on in downtown Greenville this weekend. And the police department wants to make sure everyone is able to get around and stay safe. Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson is sharing some traffic tips for fans attending any event downtown this weekend.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 16th annual Touch-A-Truck event is set to take place next month at Downtown Summerlin. According to a news release, as part of the event, kids of all ages are invited to climb aboard and learn about their favorite vehicles and how they service our community.
BRAINERD — Downtown Brainerd was feeling lucky after a two-year hiatus Saturday, March 12, as patrons gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade once again. With a starting temperature of 10 degrees, hundreds gathered along the streets to witness the sights and snag a sweet or two after two years interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
● S ecor Metropark programs, 10001 W. Central Ave.; Birds of a Feather Walk (adults and 12+) 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Secor Center parking lot, bring binoculars if you have them and jumpstart your bird watching on this winter walk in search of resident meadow and woodland species. We will also hone our listening skills to learn some bird calls and songs. Cost: $3. Rain or shine. Register: 419-407-9700.
All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar historic building in downtown Sioux Falls has gone through a lot of changes over the past decade and now has a brand new look. A peak inside the new Convolo event space on the corner of 8th Street and Weber Avenue in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
The CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in B.C. has issued an apology after telling women at a conference to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes." Vivek Sharma apologized for his comments and also announced he has stepped down from two boards that he was a member of.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big day in Huntsville with a sign, we’re getting back to normal. With COVID cases going down and the number of shows scheduled at the Von Braun Center going up, city leaders gathered downtown for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Hampton Inn hotel with 150 rooms.
Join Downtown Muscatine/GMCCI for this year’s Girls Getaway on April 2. Girls Getaway starts out with a delicious brunch with a complimentary mimosa at the Merrill Hotel in their gorgeous grand ballroom! Enjoy a fabulous style show by The HallTree Boutique and have a chance to win great door prizes from our favorite local businesses! Following the morning program, grab your swag bag and head out for a day of shopping in Historic Downtown Muscatine.
Comments / 0