Queens University coach Bart Lundy has accepted the job to become the next men's basketball coach at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, sources told ESPN. The two sides finalized a five-year deal Friday, sources said. In two different stints at Queens University, Lundy has led the school to two Division II Final Fours and nine NCAA tournament appearances over 14 seasons. That includes six consecutive appearances -- which would have been seven had the 2020 NCAA tournament hadn't been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO