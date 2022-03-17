ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Yik Yak app creates more problems than community

By Lonnie Hayes-McKelley
Daily Aztec
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the fall semester wrapped up for college students in Dec. 2021, we unfortunately witnessed the return of an infamous social media app – Yik Yak. Yik Yak is a social media app that was extremely popular in the early 2010s until it was removed from the app store in 2014...

thedailyaztec.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

There are far more men than women designing apps. Here are some apps that women created.

PORTLAND, Maine — March is Women’s History Month in the United States, an event that got 207’s tech guy, Rich Brooks—the owner of Flyte New Media in Portland and father of two daughters—thinking about the growing number of women focused on careers in science, technology engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. He got especially curious about the apps that have been designed by women in a field where females are widely outnumbered by males.
YOGA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Yik Yak’s comeback — why it’s not great

The anonymous social media app, Yik Yak, announced in August 2021 that the app would be available for download following its four-year hiatus. This announcement called for celebration by many — especially college students. Yet, a major flaw prevails. The anonymity of Yik Yak makes the platform a target...
CELL PHONES
WBIR

From Yik Yak to Discord: Here are 12 apps experts say parents should learn more about

MINNEAPOLIS — As a parent, it can be overwhelming to keep tabs on what apps are populating your kids' phones and how they're using those apps. Experts at Bark Technologies, a parental control app that helps parents monitor their child's internet and screen habits, created a list of what they consider to be the 12 most dangerous apps based on indicators their software has flagged as inappropriate.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Plant care apps are more distracting than useful

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Mental Health Issues#Cyber Bullying#Smart Phone#Sdsu
Nature.com

Grass species identity shapes communities of root and leaf fungi more than elevation

Fungal symbionts can buffer plants from environmental extremes and may affect host capacities to acclimate, adapt, or redistribute under environmental change; however, the distributions of fungal symbionts along abiotic gradients are poorly described. Fungal mutualists should be the most beneficial in abiotically stressful environments, and the structure of networks of plant-fungal interactions likely shift along gradients, even when fungal community composition does not track environmental stress. We sampled 634 unique combinations of fungal endophytes and mycorrhizal fungi, grass species identities, and sampling locations from 66 sites across six replicate altitudinal gradients in the western Colorado Rocky Mountains. The diversity and composition of leaf endophytic, root endophytic, and arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) fungal guilds and the overall abundance of fungal functional groups (pathogens, saprotrophs, mutualists) tracked grass host identity more closely than elevation. Network structures of root endophytes become more nested and less specialized at higher elevations, but network structures of other fungal guilds did not vary with elevation. Overall, grass species identity had overriding influence on the diversity and composition of above- and belowground fungal endophytes and AM fungi, despite large environmental variation. Therefore, in our system climate change may rarely directly affect fungal symbionts. Instead, fungal symbiont distributions will most likely track the range dynamics of host grasses.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy