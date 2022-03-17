ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime announced the Season 2...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Angelyne' starring Emmy Rossum to premiere May 19 on Peacock

March 9 (UPI) -- Peacock's Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum, is based on the Los Angeles icon of the same name. The series will stream on May 19. "You really want to know my story? The story of my life? The truth is, I'm something that you have to experience," Rossum says as Angelyne in a new teaser trailer for the limited series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Sets May Premiere on Peacock and Reveals First Look Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Season 2 of “Girls5Eva” is coming to Peacock in just under two months. The streamer has announced that the second season of the acclaimed musical comedy series from Meredith Scardino will premiere May 5. “Girls5eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry as the members of “Girls5eva,” a girl group that achieved fame in the year 2000 only to flame out after the release of their one hit song, “Famous5eva” and the tragic death of their lead member Ashley (Ashley Park) in an infinity pool accident. Two decades later, they reunite...
TV SERIES
KHON2

The Rock pays tribute to grandma before season premiere

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second season of “Young Rock” premieres Tuesday night on NBC. The show follows a younger Dwayne Johnson through childhood moments, teen years and in college. The new season continues storylines from Season 1, while also introducing new chapters. On the go with KHON...
WWE
KPBS

CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 11 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 20 - April 24, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV/ On Demand. The critically-acclaimed British drama, CALL THE MIDWIFE, returns for Season 11 featuring eight new episodes. The series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House in London’s East End. Following an eventful...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sketch#Sketch Comedy#Comedy Show#Showtime
Deadline

‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Netflix revealed Russian Doll‘s second season will premiere on April 20. Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, Season 2 of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event...
TV SERIES
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Season 42 Of 'Survivor' Premieres Wednesday At 7 On CBS

The greatest social experiment on television continues when "Survivor" returns for its 42nd season. With returning elements like minimal supplies and elevated twists, season 42 will be the most dangerous version of "Survivor" ever seen. The two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'The Umbrella Academy' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

The Umbrella Academy has set a return date. The Netflix drama will kick off season 3 on Wednesday, June 22, it was announced Sunday by showrunner Steve Blackman at South by Southwest (SXSW). In the new season, the Umbrella Academy are back in the present day. Convinced they prevented the...
TV SERIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Legacies’ Season 4.5 Premiere: Flawed Potential

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for “Legacies,” as well as minor references to overarching events in “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.”. The mid-season premiere of “Legacies” this Thursday was emblematic of the series as a whole: lots of potential hampered by underutilized characters and clunky drama. While Season Four has been one of the strongest seasons of the “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff yet — with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finally becoming a full Tribrid and the long-overdue conclusion of the seasons-long struggle against Malivore earlier this season — the show’s ongoing structural issues continue to hold it back.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Riverdale: Season 6 Midseason Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter One Hundred and One: UNBELIEVABLE", Riverdale's upcoming Season 6 midseason return. Now that the spooky-themed "Rivervale" storyline is in the books, the show will be pivoting back to the aftermath of the bombing of Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) house in the Season 5 finale, and dealing with the ramifications of it in some unexpected ways. While it's anyone's guess a to what these post-Rivervale episodes will bring, it sounds like the other dimensions and realities we've seen thus far might have a lasting impact.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

2022 WGA Awards: Complete Winners List — Updating Live

Click here to read the full article. You’ve made it through the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards, and the Producers Guild Awards, too. The wait for the Oscars is almost over, but one more major guild has yet to give out its trophies. Tonight, Hollywood’s top writers will come together for the Writers Guild of America Awards, which honor the finest achievements in film and television writing. On the film side, the nominees are actually quite different from what you’ll see at the Oscars next week. In the Original Screenplay category, “Licorice Pizza,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “King...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Win tickets for the world premiere of Bridgerton season two

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Netflix is handing out a limited number of golden tickets to see the world premiere of season two - and it's super easy to get your hands on them. Just 15 Londoners will have the pleasure of attending the red carpet event, which will be taking place at the Tate Modern on 22 March.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristen Stewart On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kristen shined bright on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! The 31-year-old talked about her Oscar nomination, the amazing reactions that she got from her fans, how her parents feel about it, announcing her engagement on Howard Stern, wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding, Princess Di’s chef commenting on her portrayal of Diana, the wig she wore in the movie, and choosing the song All I Need Is a Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics for the end of the film. Yes it was a well-deserved segment indeed!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Is Excited About Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official recently, and it sounds like things might be getting even more serious than social media confirmation. A source told E! News that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West have not yet met Davidson, but he gets along with her adult family members.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Following Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams And Ellen DeGeneres, Another Daytime TV Favorite Is Ending His Show

It’s a time of tremendous upheaval right now in the daytime talk show game, as new faces are emerging to take over hosting slots being vacated by some of the biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon are all stepping away from their shows for various reasons, and now, it seems another longtime favorite will be joining them. Maury Povich will end his 31 season run on Maury later this year when the popular host retires at 83.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy