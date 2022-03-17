'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime

Click here to read the full article. You’ve made it through the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards, and the Producers Guild Awards, too. The wait for the Oscars is almost over, but one more major guild has yet to give out its trophies. Tonight, Hollywood’s top writers will come together for the Writers Guild of America Awards, which honor the finest achievements in film and television writing.
On the film side, the nominees are actually quite different from what you’ll see at the Oscars next week. In the Original Screenplay category, “Licorice Pizza,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “King...
Comments / 0