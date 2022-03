CSU (#6 seed) will have their first (and hopefully not last) game against #11 seed Michigan at 10:15 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. To be at that game, seeing David Roddy and the guys take down the Wolverines, would be incredible; though not really possible for most of the fans.

