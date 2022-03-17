Cyrus Richard Morrison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. The court offered no explanation for...
Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power and fierce fighting shows little sign of easing. "There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," the...
The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.
A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
Comments / 0