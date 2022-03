Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, while Kris Bryant went to the Rockies and Freddie Freeman is a Dodger -- back home in southern California. There are still free agents available, for sure. But suddenly the big story of the spring -- between now and Opening Day -- is about a big man with a big number, 99, eligible to become a free agent when this season ends if he doesn’t sign a contract extension. That is Aaron Judge.

