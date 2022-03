Employees are an organization’s most valued asset. The engine of any business is only as successful as the mechanism driving it forward. The degree to which it maintains a highly skilled, as well as highly trained, workforce often defines this unique mechanism and dictates to a large extent its direction for fulfilling its potential goals for growth. But cursory concerns over data breaches and a lack of attention to cybersecurity initiatives stemming from an underestimation of the corporate threat landscape can be both costly and broadly consequential. So it is no surprise then that both the White House and Congressional lawmakers last June called on the private sector to “step up” their efforts to address corporate cybersecurity by examining any long-held resistance or hesitation toward shoring up defensive security and privacy programs.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO