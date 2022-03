No seriously, drone delivery is coming. If you were skeptical before, an FAA committee just took a huge step with the compliance groundwork to make that a reality. The so-called Beyond Visual Line of Sight Aviation Rulemaking Committee (BVLOS ARC) of the FAA published its final report last week. The committee is charged with paving the way toward broader commercial use of drones in the U.S., and its findings are being widely applauded by many in the sector who have sought a broader scope for commercial drone operations, including in applications like search and rescue and delivery.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO