Shareholder Lawsuit Filed Against Shell Board of Directors in the UK Concerning Failure to Prepare for Climate Change
ClientEarth, an environmental law organization, has filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit in the United Kingdom against Shell's board of directors for an alleged failure to adequately prepare Shell for the impact of climate change. Specifically, according to ClientEarth, the lawsuit "challenge[s] [Shell] on its failure to properly prepare for the net...www.natlawreview.com
