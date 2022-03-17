ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shareholder Lawsuit Filed Against Shell Board of Directors in the UK Concerning Failure to Prepare for Climate Change

By Jacob H. Hupart
National Law Review
 4 days ago
ClientEarth, an environmental law organization, has filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit in the United Kingdom against Shell's board of directors for an alleged failure to adequately prepare Shell for the impact of climate change. Specifically, according to ClientEarth, the lawsuit "challenge[s] [Shell] on its failure to properly prepare for the net...

Related
KTVZ

Shell’s directors face legal action from climate group shareholder

Environmental lawyers ClientEarth said on Tuesday they were preparing legal action against the directors of Shell over the company’s climate transition plan, in what they said would be the first such case of its kind. The lawyers from ClientEarth — which is a Shell shareholder — said they are...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Shell directors sued for ‘failing to prepare company for net zero’

The directors of Shell are being sued for failing to properly prepare the multinational oil and gas company for net zero. In what is thought to be a first-of-its-kind action, the lawsuit brought by activist shareholders claims that Shell’s 13 directors are personally liable for failing to devise a strategy in line with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global heating to below 2C by slashing fossil fuel emissions.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Shell Board Sued Over Improper Preparation For Energy Transition

Environmental law charity ClientEarth has decided to take legal action against the board of Shell for not preparing properly for the energy transition. — Environmental law charity organization ClientEarth has decided to take legal action – a first of its kind – against the board of directors of Shell for not preparing properly for the energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
National Law Review

