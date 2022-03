Ireland’s Minister for Children has insisted a right to privacy must be included in a new Bill to help those who are adopted to find their birth parents.Roderic O’Gorman made the comments as amendments to the Birth Information and Tracing Bill were discussed at an Oireachtas committee.Under the legislation, adoptees would be given priority to access information, while birth mothers will be able to state a “no contact” preference, which will be relayed to adopted children, if they wish.Successive governments have failed to legislate on the issue, saying the right to privacy of the mother outweighed the rights of adopted...

