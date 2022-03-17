'Awful smell' in small Minnesota town expected to get worse

Joe Nelson

No, this isn't our annual story about farms in Iowa and Kansas making Minnesota smell like poop. This is an entirely different stench, which is apparently coming from a waterway in rural Minnesota.

This stink pond, known as the Millpond (connected to the Crow River) is causing an "awful smell" in and around New London, according to the New London Fire Department, who is encouraging people to avoid calling 911 about it because there's nothing they can do.

"The awful smell we are experiencing in and around New London is the Millpond/Crow River. The long winter has depleted oxygen levels in the Millpond/Crow River, killing off more plant life than usual," the department said.

"Bacteria prevalent in the sulfur-rich soil of the area digests the decaying plant material and produces carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, which gives off the sulfur smell."

What's more is that the smell is expected to get worse before it gets better, and will likely be stinkier during the evening hours because when the wind dies down, the stink lingers.