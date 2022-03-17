ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF defensive coach not worried about youth at linebacker

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Knights defensive coordinator Travis Williams calls a play during the 2nd half vs. Bethune Cookman on Sept. 11. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Despite only having one linebacker with starting experience back, UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams feels confident about his position group.

Williams, who focuses on the linebackers in addition to calling defensive plays, said this spring is critical for the young Knights.

“A lot of guys have to grow up and be ready to play,” William said. “I thought the first days were really good.”

UCF’s only starter at linebacker returning is Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. The Knights lost leading tackler Tatum Bethune to the transfer portal, while Bryson Armstrong used his final year of eligibility last season.

Jean-Baptiste is joined by junior Quade Mosier and redshirt freshmen Cole Joyce and Kadeem Leonard. Mosier has mostly come off the bench on defense while appearing on special teams for two years.

Leonard and Joyce, who appeared in one game, took a redshirt while spending most of the 2021 season with the scout team.

“That’s why they call me ‘Coach.’ I’ve got to get them ready,” Williams said. “They will be ready. I promise you by the first game, we will be fine. I’m not worried about it.

“We’ve got the right guys in the room. It’s a developmental sport and we’ve got to develop them.”

The Knights could turn to the NCAA Transfer Portal following the spring semester to add to linebacker.

Wednesday afternoon, UCF offered FCS Missouri State transfer Tylar Wiltz, one day after he entered his name in the portal. Wiltz, who made the announcement via social media, led his team with 80 tackles but hit the portal after two years.

Williams isn’t able to speak specifically about any potential recruit until they sign or enroll at UCF, but he did address the possibility of adding a transfer at linebacker.

“We go to the portal to get the best players for a [position of] need, so we’ll see,” he said.

The Knights recently added a linebacker from the portal — Maryland’s Terrence Lewis. The 5-star recruit from Miami Central did not play last year because of a knee injury.

Lewis is limited as he continues to rehabilitate, and the staff is monitoring his contact. Still, he’s able to participate in some workouts during practice.

Williams said he expects Lewis to be ready for the season, which provide a big boost at linebacker. Lewis received first-team all-state recognition for his senior year from multiple media organizations.

“He’s very explosive,” Williams said. “He’s a student of the game. He’s always in the office trying to learn the playbook. When he’s not out there, he has a play strip [card.] He’s going over each play, just trying to be a pro while he’s on the sidelines.”

Williams said he likes the progress Lewis has made on and off the field since the redshirt freshman arrived in January.

“I like his preparation,” Williams said. “We’ve just got to continue to bring him along and he’ll be fine.”

He’s optimistic about his position group’s potential.

“We have enough guys,” Williams said. “We just need to make sure we get them out there and get the reps, even if we’re rotating guys.”

Community Policy