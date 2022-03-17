ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals sign former Falcons TE Hayden Hurst

By Bill Riccette
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have found their new tight end to replace new Jets TE C.J. Uzomah.

Per his agency, EnterSports Management, the Bengals have agreed to terms with former Falcons TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal.

Hurst caught 26 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns after being in the shadows of stud rookie TE Kyle Pitts. In 2020, Hurst had 571 yards and six touchdowns on 56 receptions.

He’s not a splashy name at the position but was very serviceable for the Falcons and Ravens across his four-year career. He now gets a chance to be back in the mix at the position as Joe Burrow’s new main target in the middle of the field.

IN THIS ARTICLE
