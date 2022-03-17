ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Watch: Security System in Minnesota Home Films Ghost of Previous Resident?

 3 days ago

By Tim Binnall

A couple in Minnesota believe that their home security system filmed an apparition which they suspect could be the spirit of a woman who once lived in the residence. The spooky scene was reportedly captured by a camera that Joey and Amy Radke installed in their house so that they could keep an eye on their cats. What should have been a fun glimpse of the frisky felines causing a ruckus when no one was watching quickly took an unsettling turn when the system spotted what appears to be a ghost lingering in the hallway of their home. "The video is like something from Paranormal Activity," Joey marveled, "when I saw it, I just thought 'oh my God'. I was creeped out."

In the unnerving footage, which overlooks an empty living room in their house, a door can be heard closing and then an eerie form suddenly appears in an adjoining hallway. Although somewhat difficult to discern at first, the peculiar anomaly subsequently comes into sharper focus and it appears to be a figure that hovers slightly above the ground before disappearing in a split second. Suggesting that the odd anomaly was not merely a video distortion produced by the camera, one of the couple's cats seems to see the 'visitor' and scrambles under a table as if to hide from the mysterious stranger.

Upon watching the footage on a large TV in order to get a better look at the incident, Joey recalled that the couple "gasped" when they saw that the oddity appeared to be "a woman with bouffant hair, like a beehive." This observation proved to be particularly chilling as their home had previously been rented by a lady who passed away in what is now their bedroom. "The neighbors say she was taken out by paramedics in her nightgown," he explained, "and in the video, you can see the figure is wearing a nightie." While Joey said that his wife found the footage so frightening that she refuses to even talk about it, he indicated that it has seemingly made him more aware of a presence in their home.

"After the video, I have the feeling that I'm being watched," he revealed, "I'll be watching TV in the living room and the hallway is on my right and I can see something out of the corner of my eye but there's nothing there." Although one might find such experiences off-putting, Joey mused that "I think it's cool because I'm more curious. I want to see it again so I can ask questions." Whether the spirit would provide any answers, of course, is another matter altogether, especially since one imagines that the ghost may not be too thrilled that their is someone else now living in 'her' home. What do you think of the peculiar footage? Share your thoughts with us at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.

