House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has fired back at GOP Reps Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Ms Pelosi was asked about the pair’s conduct by a reporter who compared them to South Carolina representative Joe Wilson, a Republican who gained a measure of infamy after shouting “You lie!” at then-president Barack Obama during one of his addresses to Congress. Mr Wilson, who still represents South Carolina’s 2nd District, was the subject of a resolution of disapproval passed by the House in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO