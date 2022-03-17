ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Why is nobody talking about what Robert Williams III is doing for the Boston Celtics?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Fans of the Boston Celtics know what starting big man Robert Williams III does for his team’s league-leading defense, and they have no doubts Timelord belongs near if not at the top of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award conversation in addition if not being honored on the NBA’s All-Defense first team.

Outside of New England and among expatriate Celtics fans around the world, national media and fans have been considerably slower to recognize the play-warping capabilities demonstrated by Williams on both ends of the court this season.

The former Texas A&M standout was the subject of a video short by YouTube NBA basketball fanatic Alex Hoops, who dived into this issue and why the Timelord ought to be better known across the league.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear, as Alex Hoops puts it, “Williams is changing everything for the Boston Celtics.”

