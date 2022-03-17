ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamborghini resurrecting discontinued $500,000 Aventador supercars lost on sunken ship

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last of the Lamborghini Aventadors went down with the Felicity Ace vehicle carrier when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in early March, but the brand will restart production of the $500,000 supercar to replace the 15 that were lost. Fifteen examples of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae were...

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
