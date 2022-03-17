ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFoBf_0eiHjILV00

( ABC4 ) – St. Patrick’s Day falls annually on March 17 and is widely celebrated in the United States, but some of the U.S. nicknames for the day would not be acceptable in Ireland.

The holiday represents a celebration of Saint Patrick of Ireland who is famous for introducing Christianity to the European island, as well as chasing the “snakes” of Ireland into the sea after they began attacking him following a 40-day fast he endured.

Birmingham Stallions add 6 new coaches to staff

Despite its religious background, St. Patrick’s day has become a day of festivities ranging from family-friendly parades to college-student bar crawls. As noted by Merriam-Webster , the holiday’s celebratory mood has led partygoers to refer to the day by nicknames of St. Patrick. However, there is one title that has proven to stir the Irish pot.

St. Patrick’s Day is often dubbed “St. Patty’s Day.” However, Patrick is the English version of the Irish Gaelic name Pádraig, nicknamed Páidín and Paddy, as stated by USA Today .

As the name “Patty” is the shortened version of the feminine name Patricia, the term “St. Patty’s Day” is downright incorrect. The term has been deemed disrespectful by the Irish community. The correct abbreviation for Patrick is “Paddy.”

St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for drunken driving crashes

However, “St. Paddy’s Day” has been rumored to be objectionable as well. According to Merriam-Webster, since the 18th century, the name Paddy has been used in English as a derogatory term for an Irishman, or in informal British English as “a fit of temper.”

Stay respectful today and stick to referring to the holiday as “St. Pat’s Day,” or the classic “St. Patrick’s Day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#St Paddy#Christianity#European#Irish#P Draig#Usa Today
CBS 42

Dry, Pleasant Weekend. Storms Return Next Week.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. It will become mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s. Mid-Week Weather […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Birmingham analyzes ‘unusual’ flood event, businesses clean up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With another dose of severe weather coming on Friday – businesses in Downtown Birmingham are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s torrential rain. Heavy rain in a short period of time has temporarily closed Pies and Pints in Downtown Birmingham – and water leaked inside most of these businesses along 20th Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB doctor recommends 4th COVID-19 shot for certain groups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As COVID-19 case counts decline in Alabama, some parts of the world are seeing a spike in cases as a new variant spreads rapidly in Europe and China. Health leaders are keeping a close eye on this new variant but for now, a second booster shot, meaning four shots total, isn’t […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy