MLB

Braves' Mike Soroka: Avoids arbitration

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Soroka (Achilles) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. Soroka was placed on the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chipper Jones calls out Freddie Freeman for abandoning Braves

First-ballot Hall of Famer Chipper Jones commented on how Freddie Freeman should have fought harder to work out a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Hearing Braves fans lament about how Freeman should have tried harder to stay in Atlanta is one thing, but hearing that criticism from a team legend hits differently.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
FanSided

Here’s the Freddie Freeman contract counter the Braves turned down

The Freddie Freeman era with the Braves ended with heartbreak, but not for a lack of trying. The sides exchanged proposals, with Freeman’s offers now out. As soon as the Braves won the World Series, the frantic pleas from Braves fans began pouring in: do everything possible to keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
FanSided

Former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter has a new home

Infielder Matt Carpenter ends an illustrious career with the Cardinals to sign with the Texas Rangers, where he joins Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Since the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks tied for the worst 2021 MLB record at 52-110, that made the 60-102 Texas Rangers the team with the second-worst record of the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Impacted by Story signing

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle being that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and clubhouse leader, will continue at short.
MLB
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson agrees to be traded to Browns: Texans reportedly sending star QB to Cleveland

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a potential deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Dean: DFA'd by San Francisco

Dean was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Giants in November, but he's now been removed from the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Matthew Boyd. Dean appeared in 22 games for the Cardinals last season and hit .233/.342/.400 with one home run and seven RBI in 38 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Braves make key addition to Night Shift bullpen, get back at Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract on Friday evening. While the Dodgers got long-time Braves first baseman, Freddie Freeman, the Braves flipped the script and signed long-time Dodger relief pitcher, Kenley Jansen. Jansen was signed to a one-year deal worth $16 million. To make...
MLB

