Dodgers' Dustin May: Shifts to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

May (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Shifts to 60-day IL

Maeda (elbow) has moved to the 60-day IL as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, reports Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The move is a formality for Maeda as he makes room on the 40-man roster for new signee Joe Smith. Maeda continues to recover from Tommy John surgery and is eyeing a September return to action.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Placed on 60-day injured list

Nelson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday. Nelson joined the Dodgers on a major-league deal Tuesday despite the fact that he's working his way back from August Tommy John surgery. If he makes it back this season, it will be only for a brief stint at the end of the year. The move makes way for the Dodgers to add Danny Duffy, who's making his way back from a forearm injury of his own.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Lands on 60-day IL

Emanuel was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a left elbow impingement, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Emanuel avoided Tommy John surgery but still missed the second half of last season after undergoing an internal bracing procedure, and the impingement has him back on the 60-day IL to open 2022. The 29-year-old made his big-league debut for Houston last year and had a 2.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 17.2 innings before going down with the injury, and he was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia in November.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Michel Baez: Goes back on 60-day IL

Baez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Baez didn't play at all last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and he'll open the 2022 campaign back on the IL as he continues his rehab. The reliever's move to the injured list makes room for the recently acquired Luke Voit on the 40-man roster. Baez isn't expected to be ready to pitch until July at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Dean: DFA'd by San Francisco

Dean was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Giants in November, but he's now been removed from the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Matthew Boyd. Dean appeared in 22 games for the Cardinals last season and hit .233/.342/.400 with one home run and seven RBI in 38 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Placed on 60-day IL

Bote (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Bote had already been ruled out for the first month of the season due to his left shoulder surgery that he underwent during the offseason, and he'll be unable to make his 2022 debut until at least early June. Once the 28-year-old returns to full health, he'll have to compete for at-bats since the Cubs now have Andrelton Simmons, Nick Madrigal (hamstring) and Jonathan Villar in the fold.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Gets hit in spring debut

Miranda went 1-for-2 in his spring debut in Thursday's loss to Boston. The Twins want him to work hard on his defense this spring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda was so impressive in the minors last season, hitting .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs in 80 games at Triple-A, that he could be a factor at third base in the majors early in the season with the Twins trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. However, he's never played in the majors as the Twins didn't elect to call him up last September, so it would be surprising if he was given a real chance to break camp with the big league club.
MLB

