Dodgers' Dustin May: Shifts to 60-day IL

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle being that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and clubhouse leader, will continue at short.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO