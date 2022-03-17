ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Coroner: At least 5 dead in crashes on Missouri interstate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Chain-reaction collisions involving dozens of vehicles on a foggy interstate in southeast Missouri caused at least five deaths and multiple injuries, and part of the highway will likely be closed into Thursday night, officials said.

The collisions began about 8 a.m. on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed the five deaths and said a mobile morgue has been set up at a funeral home in Charleston, KFVS-TV reported.

Officials did not have an estimate of how many people were injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said about 50 vehicles were involved, including several semitrailer trucks. He said some of the vehicles caught fire but that the fires were extinguished by about 4 p.m. and officials were beginning to tow vehicles away.

“It will be hours, well into the night, before the highway can be reopened,” Kinder said.

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri.

The Associated Press

Police investigating quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kalamazoo officer kills man who shot at officers, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
