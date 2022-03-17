ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

NTSB: Amateur-built airplane began to break up before crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A Nevada man’s experimental small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona after breaking up in midair, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Thursday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said previously that the pilot, 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed Feb. 19 near Triangle Airpark about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Kingman.

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the amateur-built Vans RV-7A had “an in-flight breakup” while making a “rapid descending turn” and then spiraled nose-down into the ground,

“Several pieces of aircraft structure were seen falling from the airplane as it descended to the ground,” the preliminary report said.

The crash destroyed the plane and left debris scattered near U.S. 93, the sheriff’s office said.

.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Kingman, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Kingman, AZ
Accidents
Kingman, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Ap#Mohave County Sheriff
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy