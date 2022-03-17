ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Man shot twice in Parma ambush: police

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot twice outside an apartment in Parma Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old victim was walking to his car on Knollwood Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Parma police said the suspect ambushed the man and fired at least nine rounds.

The victim was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but he was not located.

According to police, the victim and his family were not cooperative in the investigation.

