ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPLAINER: Could Ukrainian 'neutrality' help end Russia war?

By JAMEY KEATEN
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbEYM_0eiHeNDz00
Russia Ukraine War Neutrality Explainer FILE - A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. In talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a possible cease-fire after three weeks of intense fighting, negotiators are exploring prospects of possible “neutrality” for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) (Evgeniy Maloletka)

GENEVA — (AP) — In talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a possible cease-fire after three weeks of intense fighting, negotiators are exploring prospects of possible “neutrality” for Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that has been moving closer to NATO in hopes of membership — infuriating Moscow.

The discussions this week have brought a glimmer of hope of a possible way out of the bloody crisis in Ukraine — and followed an acknowledgment from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining the Atlantic alliance.

An official in Zelenskyy's office said the talks have centered on whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where borders would be. Ukraine also wants at least one Western nuclear power involved in the talks, and a legally binding document on security guarantees.

In exchange, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral military status, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Medinsky, the chief Russian negotiator, first mentioned publicly on Wednesday that the issue of a “neutral” status for Ukraine was on the table, sparking a guessing-game about what that might mean.

But even should a deal be struck, there’s no assurance it would hold: Russia, many critics say, has gravely violated international law and its own commitments by invading Ukraine in the first place. In the view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the West has breached what he considered its obligation not to expand NATO into Eastern Europe.

WHAT IS NEUTRALITY TODAY?

It's about not picking sides, keeping out of binding alliances, and trying to stay out of conflict — but even supposedly “neutral” nations have their limits. European countries often mentioned when the concept of neutrality comes up are Switzerland — which like Austria has codified neutrality into its constitution — as well as Sweden, Finland, Ireland and, once upon a time, Belgium, which is today the home of NATO.

Switzerland has generally resonated as the leading emblem of neutrality. The Swiss have shunned alliances, refused to join the European Union, acted as an intermediary between opposing countries, and only joined the United Nations 20 years ago — even though it has hosted the U.N.'s European headquarters for decades.

But the Swiss lined up with European Union sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Other countries too have strayed from neutrality in the strictest sense: Swedish forces are taking part in NATO’s winter-weather exercises in neighboring Norway; Finland has long resisted joining NATO, but Moscow's actions in Ukraine have been changing the dynamic.

Some countries — particularly those close to Russia in Central and Eastern Europe — have gravitated close to NATO and become members, and eschewed neutrality out of concern it would convey weakness and vulnerability, and that Moscow could seize on that.

WHAT ALTERNATIVES ARE ON THE TABLE FOR UKRAINE AND RUSSIA?

Historian Leos Muller held up Austria — which has kept its distance from NATO — as a conceivable model for Ukraine.

After World War II, Austria — which before the war had been united with Nazi Germany — was occupied by forces from four Allied powers: Britain, France, the United States and the Soviet Union. In 1955, those four powers decided to pull out their occupying forces and let Austria be independent, but only after Moscow insisted that Austria's parliament first write into its constitution a guarantee of neutrality.

“I think that’s the solution that they are thinking about at the moment, because it worked for Austria,” said Muller, a history professor at Stockholm University and author of the book, “Neutrality in World History.”

Still, Muller doubted whether a diplomatic exit ramp can be found just yet, after so much blood has spilled on both sides in the conflict.

WOULD ‘NEUTRALITY' OFFER AN EXIT ROUTE TO THE CRISIS?

Enshrining the “neutrality” of Ukraine into any deal could help diminish the military threat that Russia perceives from it — especially as a possible NATO member. Ukraine insists it has no hostile intent toward Russia, but has been sidling up to the alliance to ensure its security.

For years, Russian authorities, from Putin on down, have bristled about NATO's gradual creep eastward after the Cold War, when the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact alliance disappeared. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the former Soviet republics now in NATO.

A brief war in 2008 between Russia and Georgia, which led to the de facto excision of two Georgian territories from its national map, put Georgia's own ambitions to join NATO into a deep freeze.

As Ukraine gravitated closer to the West, in 2014, Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and pro-Russian separatists seized control of parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014 — boosting Kyiv's desire to join NATO, even if it was admittedly a long way off. After a continued cozying-up between NATO and Ukraine, including with weapons and advisers, Russia reached a boiling point last year.

HOW DID OTHER COUNTRIES COME TO ACCEPT NEUTRALITY?

The European countries that are most associated with neutrality got to that in different ways. Sometimes it was made easier by geography — such as in the case of Sweden and other Nordic states that were above the fray of wars south of the Baltic Sea. Sometimes, it was imposed.

Muller noted Finland. During the Cold War, Finland — which had sided with Nazi Germany during World War II and has a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia — was strong-armed by the Soviet Union into not opposing its foreign policy rules.

“They always had to take in consideration what Soviet reactions would be,” Muller said.

Switzerland, at the end of the wars of conquest by French emperor Napoleon in the early 19th century, had its neutrality guaranteed by the great powers of the day in Europe at the Vienna Congress in 1815 — who recalled many armies were “tromping across" Swiss territory during those wars that followed the French Revolution, Muller said.

Over subsequent generations, Swiss neutrality became ingrained and has now become “part of the national identity,” he added. JUST HOW FAR BACK DOES THE IDEA OF NEUTRALITY GO?

While the concept traces its origins back millennia, such as when some Greek city-states sought to avoid getting entangled in the Peloponnesian War in the 5th century BC, neutrality in the modern sense in Europe dates to the 18th century, after the Treaty of Westphalia — which ended the Thirty Years War and exemplified the emergence of international law, said Muller.

Some countries began choosing neutrality out of self-interest, but also as a moral choice, he said.

When it's not clear how to choose “who is the good guy, and who is the bad guy,” said Muller, “then, it’s morally OK to be in between.”

___

Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

___ Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Neutrality#Ukrainian#Ap#Nato#Russian#The Associated Press
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says Russia's attack could be the start of a multiyear 'Super Cold War' — and explains how that isn't doom for stock markets

Jeremy Grantham suggested Russia's attack on Ukraine could lead to a multiyear "Super Cold War." Wars aren't bad for stock markets, and they have led to technological improvements, the GMO co-founder said. There are trillion-dollar innovative opportunities in nations overcoming their reliance on Russia, he suggested.
MARKETS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
89K+
Followers
98K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy