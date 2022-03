After the Golden State Warriors’ tilt against the Dallas Mavericks on January 5, Draymond Green sustained an unfortunate back injury that caused him to miss two months. When Green returned on March 14, he was able to suit up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the first time in 1,005 days. That did not last long as Stephen Curry will miss the next two weeks at the very least for the Warriors. With the massive effect of missing Curry, Andrew Wiggins’ usage rate will increase immensely, and he must step up.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO