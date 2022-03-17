ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers sign former Jags LB Myles Jack, release other former Jag Joe Schobert

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to find a new home after he was released by the team Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Steelers are expected to sign Jack to a two-year, $16-million deal.

However, it also signaled the end for another former Jaguar in linebacker Joe Schobert, who was eventually released. That decision to release Schobert saves them around $7 million in cap room while creating just over $1 million in dead money.

Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson ultimately made the decision to release Jack to generate more cap space. It makes sense for Jacksonville because he had a difficult time replicating his performance from the 2017 season. However, he still managed to post over 100 tackles the last two seasons and had a strong impact off the field, too.

“Myles has made a positive contribution on and off the field in Jacksonville, providing leadership in our locker room and making a significant impact on the First Coast community,” Baalke said this week. “His recognition as the team’s 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is indicative of his commitment to inspiring positive change in those around him. We appreciate all he has done for our organization and wish him the best.”

Schobert only played one season with the Jaguars after signing with the organization during the 2020 offseason after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded nearly 150 tackles, two forced fumbles, three picks, and 2.5 sacks. Last season, Schobert tallied 112 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception with Pittsburgh.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

