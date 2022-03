We have double the reasons to celebrate this year! Not only is the St. Patrick's Day Parade happening but it's the much-anticipated return for an event that's been canceled the previous two years. Well, those are at least the words I was hoping we would be saying about Missoula's yearly parade. But I guess you'll have to apply the sentiment to Butte's parade since it will actually be making its triumphant return this week while Missoula's celebration will be dark for a third consecutive year. But why is Butte bringing back the party and we aren't?

