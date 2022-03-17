ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers announce 5 coaching staff changes

The Green Bay Packers announced five different coaching staff changes on Thursday.

Coach Matt LaFleur promoted Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coordinator and Ryan Downard to safeties coach and hired Ramsen Golpashin as an offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom as a coaching assistant in the minority fellow and Micheal Spurlock as special teams quality control coach.

Montgomery, now in his eighth season in Green Bay, has been the defensive line coach since 2018. He’ll join Jerry Gray (pass game coordinator) as the top assistants under defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Downard was the assistant defensive backs coach under Gray for the last three years (2019-21) in Green Bay. He will now coach safeties.

The Packers hired Golpashin, a former Oregon offensive lineman, from UCLA, where he was an offensive and defensive line analyst over the last three seasons. He’s worked in the college ranks since 2015.

The hirings of Odom and Spurlock were reported last week.

Odom previously worked in the Packers personnel department. He was an offensive line grad assistant at Texas last season.

Spurlock, a terrific returner in the NFL with five career touchdowns, was a senior analyst over the last two seasons at Ole Miss. He played for several seasons under new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

