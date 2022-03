LMU-physicists report in Nature Communications what happens during the sampling of a light field. It is an important step towards novel opto-electronic applications. Future electronics will be fast. It could be driven at the frequencies of light waves. This implies that the switching speeds would be roughly 100,000 times faster than today. The development of electronics driven by light requires a detailed characterization of the light waves’s electromagnetic fields. Modern so-called field-sampling methods allow for probing the temporal evolution of a light field. While these techniques have been established, a complete and detailed understanding of their underlying mechanism has been lacking.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO