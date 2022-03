Today, on the one-year anniversary of the launch of the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced it has received an additional $136 million from the U.S. Treasury (Treasury) to provide additional rent and utility assistance to low-income Californians. As of today, the program has paid out more than $2.36 billion to assist more than 206,000 low-income households across the state.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO