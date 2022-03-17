Contact:

Kamal Baker

763-381-1335

Mayor Carter Announces City of Saint Paul Will Accept Justice Department Community Oriented Policing Services Grant to Support Officer Hiring in 2022

City to Accept Full $3.75 Million COPS Grant Which Will Fund 30 out of 80 New Officers Planned Over Two Police Academies This Year As Department Evolves Hiring Planning Model to Hire Up to Authorized Sworn Strength

SAINT PAUL, MN - Today, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the City of Saint Paul will accept a U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant to support the hiring of new Saint Paul Police Officers in 2022. The full grant award of $3.75 million will be matched with proposed American Rescue Plan funds and other city sources. The funding will support the hiring of 30 officers as part of two planned police academies in 2022. These include a 40 officer academy in August, and a 40 officer academy in December. In total, 80 new officer hires are planned for 2022.

“We are pleased to accept this grant to support our neighborhood safety efforts,” said Mayor Carter. “This grant, our ongoing Community-First Public Safety efforts, and the establishment of our new Office of Neighborhood Safety are big steps toward improving public safety outcomes in our city.”

Today’s announcement on the acceptance of the full grant comes following planning and engagement with the Department of Justice and Saint Paul Police leaders to identify opportunities to leverage these resources which require matching funds.

The acceptance of the grant reflects the continued expansion of Mayor Carter’s Community-First Public Safety Framework which incorporates balanced investments in policing and an array of strategies focused on addressing the root causes of crime in pursuit of the most comprehensive, coordinated and data-driven approach to public safety Saint Paul has ever endeavored.

ABOUT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT COPS GRANT

The COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is designed to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct support to state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies nationwide. CHP funding supports the hiring of career law enforcement officers to increase an agency's community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. The FY 2021 CHP award program was an open solicitation.

All local, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies having primary law enforcement authority were eligible to apply. The award selection process was highly competitive and based on a variety of factors including problem focus area, local crime data, agencies' commitment to community policing, agencies' demonstrated financial need, and statutory formulas. Learn more about the 2021 program at https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp-award.

###