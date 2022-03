It's the second biggest drinking holiday in West Texas behind Cinco De Mayo. Of course, we're talking about St. Patrick's Day! Where EVERYONE is an honorary Irishman or Lady for a day! There are many traditions surrounding this holiday and a few myths ABOUT traditions surrounding this day as well. For example-it's NOT an Irish custom to eat corner beef and cabbage today. That was started in the United States with Irish immigrants who came to this country and couldn't get hired on anywhere-and that's all they could afford to eat on this special day. It's not done in Ireland.

