ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Phoebe Bridgers and the Saddest Factory All-Stars Stand Up for Trans Youth at SXSW

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOmmO_0eiHOa0800

Click here to read the full article.

Haley Dahl took the stage at Austin’s Mohawk bar on March 16 dressed like a witch from folklore, which checks out, considering her band Sloppy Jane ’s recent album Madison was recorded in a cave. She stood head to toe in royal blue, her velvet suit’s sharp shoulder pads providing a trusty hook for her cape to trail behind. And when she shed this elaborate outfit — stripping down to torn fishnet tights — her old pal Phoebe Bridgers arrived to help her scream.

Bridgers, who started her career as a pre-fame member of Sloppy Jane, joined Dahl for “Where’s My Wife?,” a punk thrasher that mostly contains that one line yelled repeatedly. Bridgers rolled around on the ground in her gray Gucci suit, her space buns somehow staying perfectly in place as she attempted to get on Dahl’s shoulders (it did not go well). The duo kept chaotically looking around for this missing wife, but they couldn’t help but break character and beam at each other.

When the song finished, Bridgers didn’t go too far, taking her place on the right side of the stage for most of the showcase for Saddest Factory Records , the Dead Oceans imprint she launched in late 2020. Bridgers knew nearly every song the four acts performed, singing and dancing along like a proud parent at an elementary school dance recital.

Bridgers appeared onstage at the end of each set to lend a hand, kicking off with the 21-year-old Charlie Hickey . She signed the singer-songwriter last August, and his full-length debut, Nervous at Night, arrives on May 20. Hickey told the crowd that he and Bridgers both grew up in Pasadena; he met her when he was just 13 years old. But these signees aren’t just her friends. With Saddest Factory — a tongue-in-cheek take on the industry term “satisfactory” — she’s just trying to provide the label she wishes she had when she was starting out. “I don’t think I have any ethos other than, ‘Am I jealous?’” she has said.

Bridgers hosted the evening with Caleb Hearon, the comedian you might recognize from Muna ’s “Silk Chiffon” video. During their remarks, they addressed Texas ’ current political climate, denouncing Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s recent order to treat gender-affirming childcare as child abuse.

Gin Pham, the communications and outreach manager of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, stood at a table to provide resources. Pham told Rolling Stone that transgender youth in the state “are being threatened right now to be taken away from their families. So one huge thing that we’re trying to do is not only ensure that that doesn’t happen, but we’re also ensuring that these kids know that they’re supported.”

Bridgers and Hearon also called to the stage Greg Casar, a progressive Democrat currently serving as the nominee for Texas’ 35th congressional district. “The stakes are high here,” he told the crowd. “They’re high here in Texas and all over the country, because right now in our state, abortion is virtually banned for working-class and low-income people. Because here in the most uninsured state in the country, we have kids dying in foster care, in a state with so many low-wage jobs, because we have so much corporate power. Our governor, instead of choosing to fix that, is choosing to bully and target trans kids and their families. And they don’t only want to do that here, they want to spread that all over the country. They want this to be the laboratory for spreading it to other states. Are we okay with that? I want to hear, ‘Hell no.’”

After some difficulties with sound, Claud — the first signee to Saddest Factory — performed songs from their recent album Super Monster, fittingly in a Reptar shirt.

It was 1 a.m. by the time Muna arrived, but the anticipation was so high that the energetic crowd didn’t seem to care. “Thank you for staying up with us,” Katie Gavin said in a burnt orange two-piece suit, flanked by Naomi McPherson on guitar and keyboards and Josette Maskin on bass.

The indie-pop trio blew through fan favorites like “Stayaway” from 2019’s Saves the World , while performing the unreleased “Kind of Girl” from their upcoming Saddest Factory release Muna , out June 24. It was obvious what they would close with, with Maskin even teasing the audience, “Who here thinks it’s ‘Silk Chiffon?’”

Before Bridgers took the stage for that triumphant finale, Gavin took a moment to thank her and the label that’s giving these acts a place to be heard: “They’re changing our lives, bitch.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Ukrainian Band Closes SXSW With Bold Protest, Bob Dylan’s ‘Masters of War’

Click here to read the full article. Oleksandra Zaritska — colloquially known as Sasha — does not constitute the whole of Kazka, yet she’s the only member of the Ukrainian electronic-folk band who was able to attend the band’s 2022 showcase at SXSW. Like so many of her peers, this appearance was a do-over for the scrapped year of 2020, the year SXSW shuttered due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years later, Kazka found themselves caught in the slipstream of another crisis: Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine. Zaritska’s bandmates were either bound by Ukrainian law to stay...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Is a Superstar Doing Superstar Things at SXSW

Click here to read the full article. Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion took place on Thursday in Spicewood, Texas — but back in Austin, SXSW was still chugging along, showcasing a variety of acts (and food). From Young Thug to Danielle Ponder, here are our highlights. Young Thug The last time SXSW held an in-person festival, the Waterloo Park at Moody Amphitheater did not exist. The outdoor venue is part of Austin’s plan to replace the outdated institution the Frank Erwin Center — and given its newness, it can’t help but feel a little like a satellite orbiting the center of Austin’s downtown...
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Hits With the Focus of a Guided Missile to Close Out SXSW 2022

Click here to read the full article. For two days at Stubb’s BBQ, some of the hottest names in contemporary rap and hip-hop made their presence felt at SXSW. Babyface Ray, Jasiah, Guapo, BillyRacxx and Sheck Wes all made dramatic appearances at RapTV’s Rolling Loud weekend showcase. But it was Saturday’s headliner Don Toliver — a Houston native still riding high on last year’s Life of a Don — who arguably did the most with his allotted time onstage. If there was any criticism of the mini-festival, it’s that many of the performers seemed rushed, with artists just running through their...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Welcomes SXSW to the Dollyverse But Steers Clear of Rock Hall Controversy

Click here to read the full article. Leave it to Dolly Parton not to be limited by the conventionally accepted constraints of SXSW. In her first-ever appearance at the festival, she didn’t just play a show, she created her own universe — specifically, the “Dollyverse,” a cheerfully branded excursion into the digital Wild West of the metaverse. Coming complete with complementary NFTs linking either to a commemorative poster or a copy of Parton’s new album, the Dollyverse was only one element of Parton’s multi-media SXSW blitz. She was also here with James Patterson, the crime novelist with whom she co-wrote the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Rolling Stone

Will Butler Has Left Arcade Fire: ‘Time for New Things’

Click here to read the full article. Two days after Arcade Fire announced their upcoming album WE — and hours after the band staged a surprise show in New York City — longtime member Will Butler, the younger brother of founding member Win Butler, revealed he has left the band “Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire,” Butler wrote in a series of tweets Saturday.  “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” Hi friends—I’ve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Personality Changes and Viral Disco Videos: Friends and Family Worry Dancers Have Joined a ‘Cult’-Like Management Company

Click here to read the full article. Samantha Long knew something was wrong with her friend James Derrick when he started talking about fringe ideas on their first phone call in months. “It was essentially two hours of conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, from things like ‘Covid isn’t real,’ to [theories about Joe] Biden, who was about to be sworn in as president,” Long says of the call. “He would say things along the lines of, ‘Just do your own research.’ The tone he was speaking in really concerned me and I could tell that something was really off.” Long, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Dawn Richard, Kurdish Heavy Folk, and New Africa Showcase Amplify Diversity at SXSW Day 2

Click here to read the full article. SXSW’s second day was all about diversity. There were revelatory sounds from Africa, Turkey, and the U.K., all of them shot through with a sense of pride for the respective artists’ homelands. In some cases, that meant Texas and Tennessee, too. Here’s what we saw on the stage, in the streets, and even on a boat. Dawn Richard’s Glittery Galaxy We’re still feeling the reverberations from Richard’s set at the Container Bar, where she blew all the other Doc Martens showcase performers out of the water simply by showing up in black leather boots (Docs,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys Due to ‘Concerning Online Behavior,’ Rep Confirms

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West was not among the first wave of Grammy performers earlier this week, and he won’t be added to the show’s lineup as a rep for the rapper confirmed reports that West has been barred from performing at the April 3 event. Rapper the Game, West’s cohort on “Eazy,” first mentioned on social media that the Grammys made a “last minute” decision to pull West from performing at the ceremony, where West’s Donda is among the finalists for Album of the Year along with other nominations. “The Grammys have at the last minute decided...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Charlie Hickey
Rolling Stone

The Righteous, Riotous Return of ‘Atlanta’

Click here to read the full article. On March 29, 2018, FX premiered an episode of Atlanta called “Barbershop,” in which rising rap star Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) goes through a series of ridiculous ordeals on behalf of his talkative con man of a barber. Seven nights later, Atlanta gave us “Teddy Perkins,” a chilling haunted-house story in which Paper Boi’s weed-dealing sidekick Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) meets the title character, a ghoul who functions as a fictional stand-in for Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and other Black musical stars whose great art was inspired by their even greater...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

King Princess’ ‘For My Friends’ Is a Poignant Portrayal of Lifelong Friendships

Click here to read the full article. King Princess will release a new full-length, titled Hold On Baby, later this year — and to mark the announcement, the singer has dropped “For My Friends,” an ebullient, hook-laden pop ballad slated to appear on the album. The single follows “Little Bother,” a collaboration with Fousheé released earlier this year. The project of 23-year-old songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mikaela Straus, King Princess first gained acclaim for her 2018 queer anthem, “1950.” Hold On Baby marks the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Cheap Queen. Driven by pulsating synth arpeggios and Straus’ delicate, airy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Valerie June Gets Meditative With Sparkling Soul-Pop Ballad ‘Use Me’

Click here to read the full article. Valerie June refuses to slow down. Just a year after releasing The Moon and Stars: Prescription For Dreamers, the singer, who historically has waited several years between releasing new music, has more to offer ahead of her forthcoming Spring tour. “Use Me,” the latest from the Tennessee-raised singer-songwriter, is a stand-alone slice of meditative soul-pop that would’ve been at home on June’s 2021 album (or the expanded edition she released in January). “We’ve made a sphere from a circle unbroken,” June sings, in a nod to the classic American spiritual ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken.’ “We’ve...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s First Show Since His Sister Bobbie’s Death Was Every Bit As Emotional As You’d Imagine

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, this year’s Luck Reunion, the daylong gotta-see-it-to-believe-it festival at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin, was already destined to be special. Fans and artists alike were eager to commune in one of the most magical festival settings in the country. But the death of Bobbie Nelson, Willie’s older sister, last week at age 91 increased the emotional weight. As an original member of Willie’s Family Band, “Sister Bobbie” was at her piano and by her brother’s side for nearly 50 years — Thursday’s headlining performance marked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Transgender Youth#Sxsw#Dead Oceans#Trans Youth#Saddest Factory Records
Rolling Stone

Gunna Pushes ‘P’ to the Extreme With New Diamond Tooth

Click here to read the full article. Gunna has ensured he’ll always be “Pushin P” by enshrining the letter in his mouth with a new diamond tooth. Thomas Connelly, the DDS dubbed “the Father of Diamond Dentistry,” provided Rolling Stone with images of his latest dental achievement, a feat that involved first placing a P-shaped, teal-toned diamond in a porcelain tooth that was later installed alongside a set of veneers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds) In total, the procedure cost around $100,000, with Angel City Jewelers’ Isaac Bokhoor providing the unique “P” stone. The hit...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Myke Towers, Blessd, and Ovy on the Drums Become a ‘Tendencia Global’ on New Collab

Click here to read the full article. Blessd, Myke Towers, and Ovy on the Drums are ready to be the next “global trend,” or “Tendencia Global,” in the new video for their collaboration. The video, which dropped Friday, is full of clips of the three artists singing the track’s catchy lyrics while riding on a couch around Blessd’s Medellín, Colombia. In some scenes, the stars sing from sandy beaches, while Blessd rocks a Los Angeles jersey while riding a bike on a beat-up runner’s track. “I’m going to get there and steal you/If you sang, you’d be a global trend,” sings Blessd...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Blue Rojo’s ‘No Te Kiero Olvidar’ Is a Happy-Sad Teen Dream

Click here to read the full article. The Mexican-American artist Blue Rojo makes music that’s proudly queer, intensely emotional, and always shockingly colorful. His debut album Solitario, which came out last November, was full of affecting, impassioned moments: The opener “Perdedor Mistikal,” for example, recalled the brutalist approach of early Arca. But one of the most delightful qualities about Blue Rojo is how he easily he can shift from intensity to weightless pop sounds, such as on “No Te Kiero Olvidar,” a zippy track that proves his skill for landing addictively catchy sounds that are pure fun. The video for “No Te...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Minneapolis Rapper Zora Debuts With an Anti-Capitalist Techno-Rap Bop

Click here to read the full article. Zora is a new voice from Minneapolis who’s got it all — she raps, sings, produces, and wants to bring down unjust systems of economic exploitation. Take “Runnitup,” the lead single from her upcoming debut LP, Z1, out May 20 on Philly punk label Get Better Records. Listen once and you might think it’s just a very catchy techno-rap head-nodder about getting rich quick. “Hello, bitch, it’s me/Gimme the money you owe me or catch these hands for free,” Zora, 22, demands frankly in the opening lines. Her friend Myia Thornton expands on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Makes ‘Sense of the World’ With Her Songwriting in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo is giving Sour fans an inside look at her album-making process with the new concert film, Driving Home 2 U, out on Disney+ March 25. “I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to, in a long time, as a new person,” says Rodrigo at the start of the trailer for the film, which follows her on a road trip between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, where she filmed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and started writing Sour. The trailer follows Rodrigo and her all-girl...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Jamey Johnson Invited to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen years after Jamey Johnson made his Grand Ole Opry debut, the country singer was asked to join the Nashville institution with a surprise invitation during Saturday’s showcase. After performing alongside Opry member Bill Anderson, Johnson was informed by Anderson that “Opry management told me to tell you that this is going to be your last guest appearance.” Johnson responded, “I’ve been kicked out of a whole lot of places in my life.” Anderson then informed Johnson, “The next time you appear on this stage you will be the newest member of our Opry cast...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Phil Lesh and Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs Lead New Sacred Rose Festival

Click here to read the full article. Phil Lesh and Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, and Margo Price are among the lineup for Sacred Rose, a new festival taking place August 26-28 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, located about 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The lineup featuring more than 40 acts spans a variety of artists and musical styles, from jam bands to soul, funk, bluegrass, psych-rock, and Americana. The approach aligns with organizers’ other mostly groove-oriented, eclectic festivals, which include North Coast Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, and Suwannee Hulaween....
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood Exacts Mental Revenge in New Song ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood is a presence whose memory torments an ex-lover in the new song “Ghost Story,” the country star’s first solo release since her 2021 religious album My Savior. Underwood’s previous secular album Cry Pretty was released in 2018. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, “Ghost Story” situates the singer in the aftermath of a breakup. She’s out living her best life, but still exacting her revenge for being wronged. “You’ll be sitting home drinkin’ bout me/when I’m out with my friends at the bar,” she sings...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy