Jeffco Sheriff: Vehicle Hits Deputy In Patrol Car While Responding To Another Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Jefferson County deputy was injured in a crash while sitting in their patrol car while on duty Wednesday night.

According to the Jeffco Sheriff, the crash happened on westbound C-470 at the Morrison exit, where two deputies were already responding to a vehicle slide-off. While one deputy was attending to the vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, a deputy in a sheriff’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver at fault in the crash were injured. The deputy was said to be ok after being treated at the hospital. There was no information about whether the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital, and there was no confirmation if they would face any citations.

Neither the deputy outside the car nor anyone in the vehicle that slid off the road were hurt.

In a tweet, Jeffco Sheriff stressed this crash could have been avoided had the vehicle moved over while deputies were at the original scene.

