House Rent

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

By Angelo Young
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SESc_0eiHKfYb00 The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. ( Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a place to live .)

Eviction moratoriums were implemented in some states after the COVID-19 induced economic mayhem hit many working-class households' budgets and had landlords knocking on doors to collect late rent. The executive branch effort to extend eviction moratoriums was struck down because the Supreme Court ruled that Congress must specifically authorize it. Residential evictions disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic renters.

To determine the states with the most renters at risk of eviction, 24/7 Wall St. ranked states based on the percentage of renters who responded “very likely” to the question “How likely is it that your household will have to leave this home or apartment within the next two months because of eviction?” using data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Based on this latest data from Jan. 26, 2022 to Feb. 7, 2022, 10.1 million renters nationwide are not current on their rental payments, or nearly 16% or the nation’s 64.2 million renters. Of those who are late on their rent, 1.4 million said they are "very likely" to move within two months due to eviction-- that is 2.2% of all renters or nearly 14% of renters who are behind on their rent.

States with the largest populations also have the largest number of renters, but they do not necessarily have the greatest share of renters facing evictions. ( This city has the lowest rents in America .)

For example, New York ranks third among states in the number of renters (about 4.7 million) but ranks 21st in the share of renters who are “very likely” to be evicted within two months. In contrast, Alabama has far fewer renters than New York (about 761,000), 26th most among states, but it ranks third in the number of renters who are “very likely” facing imminent eviction.

Click here to see the states with the most renters at risk of eviction
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHAyd_0eiHKfYb00

50. Delaware
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 0.8%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 28.2% (22nd most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 0.9% (7th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268a6c_0eiHKfYb00

49. Connecticut
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 1.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 33.2% (13th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 5.2% (20th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.3% (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E56G8_0eiHKfYb00

48. Hawaii
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 1.8%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 12.9% (5th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 4.0% (16th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDu2B_0eiHKfYb00

47. Ohio
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 2.0%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 16.9% (12th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 7.4% (23rd least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSmCK_0eiHKfYb00

46. Missouri
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 2.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 31.0% (19th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 2.1% (9th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvcC4_0eiHKfYb00

45. Maryland
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 2.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 43.1% (5th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 7.4% (24th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.4% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Otvj_0eiHKfYb00

44. Kansas
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 2.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 9.7% (3rd least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 9.1% (22nd most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.6% (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hj01t_0eiHKfYb00

43. Colorado
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 3.9%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 16.3% (10th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 12.4% (11th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Un8y3_0eiHKfYb00

42. Minnesota
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 4.3%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 24.6% (22nd least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.4% (17th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uVje_0eiHKfYb00

41. North Carolina
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 4.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 26.9% (24th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.1% (19th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9% (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyuBv_0eiHKfYb00

40. Iowa
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 4.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 29.9% (20th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 2.5% (10th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Alfb_0eiHKfYb00

39. Nevada
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 5.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 51.3% (3rd most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 0.3% (5th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.2% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zos08_0eiHKfYb00

38. South Carolina
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 5.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 43.6% (4th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 0.8% (6th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRhyn_0eiHKfYb00

37. West Virginia
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 6.3%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 31.1% (18th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: N/A
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSQ7R_0eiHKfYb00

36. Washington
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 6.3%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 21.3% (18th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.8% (14th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRL2V_0eiHKfYb00

35. New Jersey
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 6.5%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 29.7% (21st most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 6.6% (22nd least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.2% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjAtJ_0eiHKfYb00

34. Nebraska
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 6.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 9.3% (2nd least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 4.7% (18th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCLkV_0eiHKfYb00

33. Massachusetts
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 8.3%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 13.4% (6th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 3.9% (15th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwCVQ_0eiHKfYb00

32. New Hampshire
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 8.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 32.2% (14th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 19.7% (5th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik1tx_0eiHKfYb00

31. Michigan
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 9.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 34.7% (10th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 8.8% (23rd most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9% (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLgcb_0eiHKfYb00

30. Alaska
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 10.0%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 31.3% (16th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 41.1% (the most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.6% (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcP9w_0eiHKfYb00

29. North Dakota
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 10.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 16.8% (11th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 5.4% (21st least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jznz_0eiHKfYb00

28. Arizona
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 10.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 15.0% (7th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 8.0% (24th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt9bq_0eiHKfYb00

27. Rhode Island
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 10.8%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 19.0% (14th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 9.2% (21st most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2% (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Ikh_0eiHKfYb00

26. Tennessee
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 11.0%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 20.2% (16th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 3.1% (14th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF3w1_0eiHKfYb00

25. Indiana
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 11.9%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 11.6% (4th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 5.1% (19th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4% (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14va83_0eiHKfYb00

24. Vermont
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 12.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 41.0% (7th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: N/A
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% (12th lowest)

23. Mississippi
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 13.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 59.1% (the most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 4.3% (17th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6% (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGr04_0eiHKfYb00

22. Oregon
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 14.1%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 34.6% (11th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.7% (16th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeD1O_0eiHKfYb00

21. New York
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 14.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 25.8% (25th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 1.3% (8th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.3% (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQIDA_0eiHKfYb00

20. Virginia
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 14.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 8.2% (the least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 18.7% (6th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3% (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZntRu_0eiHKfYb00

19. Idaho
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 14.9%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 19.4% (15th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 27.0% (2nd most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUqc4_0eiHKfYb00

18. Arkansas
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 15.5%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 33.5% (12th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 22.6% (3rd most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.2% (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GKP9_0eiHKfYb00

17. Wisconsin
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 15.8%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 37.4% (8th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 22.2% (4th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.0% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbBX0_0eiHKfYb00

16. Georgia
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 16.1%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 25.5% (24th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: N/A
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.2% (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371oFq_0eiHKfYb00

15. California
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 16.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 27.1% (23rd most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 9.9% (20th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.8% (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNWjt_0eiHKfYb00

14. Oklahoma
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 18.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 21.2% (17th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 2.6% (11th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrFPF_0eiHKfYb00

13. Florida
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 19.4%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 15.0% (8th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 12.8% (10th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096iBY_0eiHKfYb00

12. Wyoming
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 19.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 42.6% (6th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 8.0% (25th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lq1rZ_0eiHKfYb00

11. Illinois
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 20.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 26.7% (25th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.7% (15th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.0% (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSwiu_0eiHKfYb00

10. Utah
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 20.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 24.5% (21st least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 13.3% (8th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVbUU_0eiHKfYb00

9. Texas
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 20.7%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 24.7% (23rd least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 2.7% (12th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IBR9_0eiHKfYb00

8. New Mexico
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 21.2%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 31.8% (15th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 7.5% (25th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.9% (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbSMS_0eiHKfYb00

7. South Dakota
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 24.1%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 53.4% (2nd most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 16.1% (7th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.8% (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkreC_0eiHKfYb00

6. Louisiana
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 24.9%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 22.7% (19th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.9% (13th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxHXa_0eiHKfYb00

5. Pennsylvania
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 25.1%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 31.3% (17th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 10.3% (18th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 5.4% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dM49S_0eiHKfYb00

4. Kentucky
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 26.5%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 36.9% (9th most)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: N/A
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5q5b_0eiHKfYb00

3. Alabama
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 26.6%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 22.9% (20th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 2.9% (13th least)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1% (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DWf0_0eiHKfYb00

2. Montana
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 30.1%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 18.3% (13th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 13.2% (9th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dd2Ih_0eiHKfYb00

1. Maine
> Renters very likely to be evicted in two months: 34.0%
> Renters three or more months behind on rent: 16.3% (9th least)
> Renters receiving state or local gov't rental assistance: 11.5% (12th most)
> January 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1% (23rd highest)

Methodology

To determine the states with the most renters at risk of eviction, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on housing insecurity from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey for the period Jan. 26, 2022 to Feb. 7, 2022. States are ranked based on the percentage of renters who responded “very likely” to the question “How likely is it that your household will have to leave this home or apartment within the next two months because of eviction?” Supplemental data on the percentage of renters who are three or more months behind on rental payments and the percentage of renters who received emergency rental assistance through the state or local government also came from the Household Pulse Survey and is self-reported. Seasonally adjusted data on the January 2022 unemployment rate came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

