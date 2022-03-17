ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Officially Acquires MGM

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Commerce giant Amazon has finished its acquisition of the nearly century-old studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM was officially completed Thursday, according to Variety. It was first announced back in May.

MGM has a massive catalogue of thousands of films and television shows, which includes the “James Bond” and “Rocky” franchises and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

It’s unclear exactly what plans Amazon has for MGM moving forward.

MGM has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.

IN THIS ARTICLE
