Where Does Putin Live? A Look at the Russian President's Residences

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Unlike U.S. President Joe Biden , Russian President Vladimir Putin does not live in a governmental building, but many have wondered exactly where he resides.

Over the course of his lengthy presidency, there have been numerous reports on where Putin lives, including a more recent video published by jailed Kremlin-opposition leader Alexey Navalny, claiming that Putin lived in a luxury mansion called, "Putin's palace." Below is a look at some of the confirmed and reported properties owned by Putin.

Novo-Ogaryovo

Novo-Ogaryovo, which is in Moscow, is one of Putin's most famous confirmed properties. A report from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, confirmed that the property is one of Putin's residences.

Bocharov Ruchey

Another one of Putin's confirmed residences is know as Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi. According to the Russian state-media outlet Russia Beyond, Bocharov Ruchey is known as one of Putin's summer homes. Like Novo-Ogaryevo, Putin has met with a number of current and former world leaders at Bocharov Ruchey, which is near the Black Sea.

Valdai

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also confirmed that Putin owns another residence in Russia's Novgorod region, known as Valdai. According to Russia Beyond, this home goes by a number of names, including Valdai, Uzhyn and Dolgie Borody.

"Putin's Palace"

In 2021, Navalny published a video showcasing what he claimed to be one of Putin's largest residences in Russia that was allegedly worth more than $1 billion and sprawled across 17,691 square meters.

In the video, the home appears to include a casino and even its own vineyard. Navalny's foundation, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, also claimed that the palace was paid for by a corruption scheme.

Putin and the Kremlin have denied the reports and have said that the residence is now owned by the Russian president.

"These are all absolutely unfounded statements. This is pure nonsense and a compilation, and there is nothing else there," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in 2021, according to Business Insider.

BBC reported that while speaking with Russian students virtually last year, Putin also denied reports that he owned the palace, saying "Nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did."

The Kremlin

While Putin does not live in the Kremlin, it is listed as the official residence of the Russian president. The Kremlin is in the center of Moscow and is made up of a number of buildings.

