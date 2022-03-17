ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

One Killed in Truck Accident on Highway 12 in San Joaquin County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal big rig crash on State Route 12 at Tower Park Way on the morning of Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The collision took place shortly after 4:30 a.m. and involved a sedan and a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Traffic Accident#State Route 12#The Fatal Big Rig Crash
