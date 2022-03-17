One Killed in Truck Accident on Highway 12 in San Joaquin County

TRACY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Stockton man in Tracy, police said Wednesday. According to the Tracy Police Department, the shooting happened at around 9:09 p.m. at a Chevron along North Tracy Boulevard. The victim, who suffered a gunshot to the upper body, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately two hours later. He was identified as Justin Peoples, 30. Investigators identified 30-year-old Christina Lyn Garner of Manteca and 49-year-old Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton as Peoples’ suspected killers. Tracy police said both suspects were arrested along De Ovan Avenue in Stockton at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Jones and Garner were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.

TRACY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO