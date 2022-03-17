City launches comprehensive planning process

Public participation vital to creating vision for Bellevue’s future

Recent census data shows that King County is one of the fastest growing places in the country, with population growth of nearly 2 million people expected by 2050. The city is beginning the process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, its primary tool for addressing expected growth.

Planners anticipate the addition of 35,000 housing units and 70,000 jobs in Bellevue by 2044. The Comprehensive Plan outlines a strategy for the future and provides direction for how to get there over the next 20 years. Last updated in 2015, the plan outlines planning policies to guide the city and provides a structure for city departments and the community to work jointly to accomplish shared goals.

Comprehensive plans are a requirement of the state’s Growth Management Act. The law creates a framework for cities to thoughtfully plan and ensure that growth is directed to the places that have the capacity and infrastructure to support it. In this way, cities can reduce sprawl, encourage an efficient transportation system, create affordable housing and protect the environment.

Bellevue’s Comprehensive Plan considers the needs of current and future residents, business owners and employers, workers and visitors. Other city plans, such as the Environmental Stewardship Plan, Parks Plan or Transit Master Plan must align with the Comprehensive Plan.

Public participation is an essential part of updating the plan. The city offers many opportunities for engagement and involvement. The entire process will span two years with a variety of opportunities to participate, including:

Register on Engaging Bellevue – Learn more about the Comprehensive Plan, ask questions and share thoughts.

Engaging Bellevue – Learn more about the Comprehensive Plan, ask questions and share thoughts. Respond to the Vision Questionnaire – Residents should watch for a questionnaire being mailed to every household in the city. Questionnaire responses can also be submitted online.

– Residents should watch for a questionnaire being mailed to every household in the city. Questionnaire responses can also be submitted online. Attend a Vision Workshop – the city will host a community event to talk about the vision for the future of Bellevue on Tuesday, March 22. Register.

More information is available on the Comprehensive Plan page.