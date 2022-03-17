ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Man Steals Restaurant Tip Jar Then Shoots At Employees

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man in Phoenix stole the tip jar from a local restaurant and then shot at the employees, reported 12 News . Police are still looking for the man.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the man took the tip jar from a restaurant near 5th and Roosevelt streets.

After the man took the jar, employees started running after him. That's when he shot at the employees.

Taco Chelo employee Manuel Perches said on Tuesday, "A guy came into our restaurant tonight, stole our tip jar, us as coworkers just started chasing after him."

According to police, multiple employees tried chasing down the man. Police also said that the man fired at the employees multiple times.

The suspect ran toward a nearby parking garage and got away.

It isn't clear how much money was in the restaurant tip jar. Perches was just grateful for everyone's safety. He said, "We're all fine. Nobody got shot. We're all blessed to be alive right now."

At least two other shop owners on Roosevelt Row said that they have recently experienced break-ins. They all hope to get more police patrol after dark.

